Sharvari celebrates birthday with the announcement of her first film with Imtiaz Ali

Sharvari has every reason to call this her best birthday yet. The actress, who has been steadily rising in Bollywood, just landed the lead role in director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film.

For Sharvari, this is more than just a big project. It’s the fulfilment of a long-time dream.

Taking to Instagram, Sharvari expressed her joy and disbelief over the timing of the announcement. “What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday! Best birthday ever!” she wrote.

The ‘Maharaja’ actress went on to share how she has been manifesting the opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali ever since she first dreamt of becoming an actor.

“This will be the most amazing learning experience for me. It’s an honour to be part of your vision,” she added, thanking the director for choosing her.

Sharvari also expressed her excitement about joining a powerhouse cast that includes seasoned actor Naseeruddin Shah, popular Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, and newcomer Vedang Raina. “So excited for this new journey,” she gushed.

While the film’s title and full details are still under wraps, the project already has fans buzzing. The movie is expected to start filming by August this year and is eyeing a grand release around Baisakhi 2026.

Director Imtiaz Ali, known for his soulful storytelling in films like ‘Tamasha’, ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘Rockstar’, offered a poetic glimpse into the heart of his next project. Sharing a thought-provoking couplet, “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota” (You are with me, as if no one else exists),

Imtiaz hinted that the film will explore themes of love, belonging, and identity.

He described the film as both grand in scale and deeply personal. “It’s a story about a boy and a girl, but it’s also about a country. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?” he pondered in his statement.

Without giving away too much, the director invited audiences to wish the team well as they embark on this ambitious storytelling journey.

This film will mark Sharvari’s first on-screen collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina.