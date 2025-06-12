Alia Bhatt and Sharvari gear up for grand dance number in YRF’s ‘Alpha’

The excitement around Yash Raj Films’ next big action venture, ‘Alpha’, is steadily building, and here’s something that’s turning heads. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are getting ready to set the screen on fire with a spectacular promotional song.

Much like the show-stopping tracks “Jai Jai Shivshankar” from ‘War’ and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from ‘Pathaan’, this upcoming number is expected to be a full-scale visual treat.

According to media reports, the dance sequence is on a massive scale and promises to be one of the most talked-about highlights of the film.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have reportedly been preparing for over two months for this song at the YRF Studios in Mumbai. Both actresses are reportedly undergoing rigorous training, focusing not just on their dance moves but also on achieving peak fitness to showcase a never-seen-before side of themselves.

The goal is to deliver a performance that matches the grand scale YRF’s spy universe has become known for.

‘Alpha’ is a groundbreaking addition to the YRF Spy Universe as it marks the first time a female-led story takes center stage in the franchise.

Alia Bhatt leads the charge in this action-packed film, becoming the first female superstar to headline a spy universe installment.

Joining Alia is rising star Sharvari, who has expressed immense excitement about collaborating with Alia on this ambitious project.

Speaking to IANS earlier this year, Sharvari called working with Alia a life-changing experience. She described it as a “master class,” adding that simply sharing the set with Alia taught her invaluable lessons that she hopes to carry forward in her career.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ is ready for a grand release during the Christmas holiday season in 2025, making it a key festive release for YRF. This film will be the seventh installment in the studio’s sprawling spy universe that kicked off with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and has since expanded with films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’. Upcoming projects in this universe include ‘War 2’, ‘Pathaan 2’, and the much-anticipated ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’.