Shankar Mahadevan gets candid about hair restoration and his stylish comeback

In a recent revelation, Shankar Mahadevan decided to share something far more personal, as the artist, known for his boundless energy on stage and heartfelt songs off it, has opened up about undergoing a hair restoration procedure.

For Shankar, it wasn’t just about appearance. It was about feeling like himself again.

“When you see people around you making small changes that uplift them, it gets you thinking,” he said. “You realise how something as simple as hair restoration can make you feel younger, more confident. There are so many people who go through this quietly. It’s much more common than we think.”

The decision, he shared, was sparked by a conversation with producer Boney Kapoor, who then introduced him to Dr. Pradeep Sethi. What followed was a journey Shankar didn’t expect.

“At first, I thought it was just about hair,” Shankar Mahadevan laughed. “But meeting Dr. Sethi made it something bigger. He made the entire process feel easy, almost effortless. The professionalism, the care, it was all so precise. Before I knew it, the change was complete.”

Shankar’s refreshed appearance has turned heads, with fans and followers quick to notice the transformation.

In addition, recalling his time working on ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Shankar shared a touching memory from Chennai that has stayed with him.

“Aamir Khan’s mother was unwell, and we were staying near the hospital,” he remembered. “We composed one of the film’s key tracks in a small hall, with just a basic musical setup. That moment reminded me, you don’t need fancy studios to create something meaningful. All you need is honesty, and heart.”

His relationship with music remains deeply emotional, and that was clear once again earlier this month when he performed a powerful tribute at the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. The occasion? Honouring the Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindhoor.

Organised by the BCCI, the event saw Shankar deliver a soul-stirring medley of patriotic songs, joined on stage by his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. The father-son trio created a moving moment that resonated with everyone in the stadium and beyond.