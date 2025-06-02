Shankar Mahadevan and sons to honour armed forces at IPL 2025 final

The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 is set to be more than just a celebration of cricket. It will also be a tribute to India’s armed forces. Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, accompanied by his sons Siddharth and Shivam, will deliver a special performance in their honour ahead of the final match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The emotional tribute will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, just before the much-anticipated match begins. Shivam Mahadevan shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it an “honour” to be part of the final.

Advertisement

“See you at the FINAL tomorrow ❤️ What an honour this is!!!” he wrote, tagging the post with #IPLFINAL and #TRIBUTE.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVAM MAHADEVAN (@shivammahadevan)

This performance comes in the wake of a turbulent few weeks for the nation. In response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The massive military operation led to the elimination of over 100 militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Tensions escalated quickly. Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes along the Line of Control and in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation, India launched a precision strike campaign targeting radar stations, communication networks, and airbases across 11 Pakistani military facilities.

Following intense military exchanges, both nations agreed to cease hostilities on May 10, bringing a temporary halt to the crisis.

The IPL, too, felt the impact of the conflict. The tournament was paused for a week, with games resuming on May 17 across six cities. The final, originally set for May 25, had to be postponed to June 3.