Shakira reflects on musical evolution: “I have evolved”

In a candid conversation on ‘First We Feast’s Hot Ones’, international sensation Shakira took a trip down memory lane, revealing how she feels about her earlier music and the evolution she had. The 47-year-old Colombian singer, known for her distinctive yodel, confessed to host Sean Evans that she now finds some aspects of her past work a bit cringe-worthy.

Reflecting on her vocal technique, Shakira admitted to sometimes overdoing the cries in her voice in her earlier tunes, describing it as a bit “exaggerated” and “baroque.” With a touch of humor, she joked about it being “too much Shakira” back then.

However, Shakira also highlighted her growth, both personally and artistically, over the years. She attributed the evolution of her voice to experiences like motherhood, noting that her voice became “thicker, more rounded, more full” after her pregnancies. She emphasized that her choices as an artist have become more deliberate as she has matured.

Advertisement

This introspective discussion echoes recent statements Shakira made in an interview with Zane Lowe, where she humorously remarked that she “used to suck.” While acknowledging her past, she proudly proclaimed her growth, stating, “I like myself much better now as an artist.”

Despite any cringe-worthy moments in her past work, Shakira remains proud of her journey. She often listens to her music with her sons, Milan and Sasha, pointing out the changes in her voice over the years. She acknowledges that while some fans may prefer her earlier work, she believes she has matured stylistically and as an artist in recent years.

Shakira’s growth as an artist is evident in her latest album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, released on March 22. The album features collaborations with renowned artists like Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Bizarrap, and Karol G, showcasing Shakira’s continued evolution and versatility.

As Shakira continues to undergo evolution both personally and professionally, her journey serves as an inspiration to fans worldwide, reminding us all of the beauty of growth and self-discovery.