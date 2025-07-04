Shahana Goswami starrer ‘Four Years Later’ to stream in India on THIS date

An intimate romance drama with global roots is making its way to Indian screens this July. ‘Four Years Later’, a deeply personal Indo-Australian series, is going to premiere on Lionsgate Play on July 11.

With Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh in lead roles, this 8-episode series is already gathering attention for its subtle yet powerful take on modern relationships.

The show, created by Mithila Gupta and directed by Fadia Abboud, isn’t your typical love story. At its core is the tale of Sridevi and Yash, newlyweds brought together by an arranged marriage.

But just as they’re beginning to settle into life together, Yash departs for a four-year medical traineeship in Australia.

Sridevi, full of life and hope, finds herself shouldering responsibilities alone, while Yash battles a quiet identity crisis in a foreign country.

Shahana Goswami, who plays Sridevi, reflected on how close the character feels to her own personality. “From the time I auditioned, I felt like she was so much like me in spirit,” she said. “But at the same time, we rarely get to see women like her on screen; layered, vulnerable, ambitious, and unapologetically herself.”

She went on to explain that ‘Four Years Later’ isn’t just about long-distance love. “It touches on modern love in a way that doesn’t pick sides,” Shahana shared. “You can understand both Yash and Sridevi, their dilemmas, their decisions. The show weaves in themes of friendship, ambition, family expectations, immigration, culture, sensuality, and self-discovery. It does so with a lightness and authenticity that’s hard to find.”

The emotional pull of the show isn’t limited to India or Australia. After receiving positive reception in Australia, where it was originally made, the series has also resonated with audiences in Canada. Now, the team is eager to see how Indian viewers will connect with its emotional depth.

Akshay Ajit Singh, who plays Yash, also shared his thoughts on why the story feels so relevant today. “What stood out to me is how honestly the show handles relationships,” he said. “It’s not about fairy-tale love. It’s about how time, distance, and personal growth can shift the very foundation of a bond. Yash is caught between duty, ambition, and his need to belong. That tension eats away at him, and we see how silence can sometimes say more than words.”

For Akshay, playing Yash meant exploring emotional vulnerability on screen, something he hadn’t always felt comfortable with.

“Growing up, I was taught that vulnerability is a weakness,” he said. “So showing that on screen was tough, but necessary. There are moments in the series where Yash says nothing at all, but you can feel everything he’s going through. That’s the beauty of the writing, it allows emotions to breathe.”