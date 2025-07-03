Kartik Aaryan according to six directors who worked with or observed him

Kartik Aaryan is a common name now on big posters, festival lineups, and box office charts. But beyond the public image of a rising Bollywood star lies a consistent pattern: filmmakers who’ve worked with him, or even observed him from afar, have felt the need to speak about his trajectory. Not with fluff or flattery, but often with candid remarks about his work ethic, on-set behavior, and what he brings to a film.

Here’s a closer look at what six directors, across genres and temperaments, have actually said about Kartik Aaryan.

1. Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan’s films were Aaryan’s launchpad. Starting with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and its sequel, and then ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, their collaboration became synonymous with a certain brand of urban male angst and monologues.

“He is very hard working,” said Ranjan. “Besides that, he is also very charismatic on screen. Kartik had it coming. He worked hard to get there. He deserves to be the star that he is.”

2. Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan cast Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’, a biographical film based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. It was a risky shift for both: Khan moving away from grand productions, and Aaryan from his usual lighter fare.

“Every accolade the film has received is deeply linked to what he brought to the table emotionally, physically, and artistically,” Khan said. He didn’t stop there: “If awards are meant to honour performances that move the country, then Kartik Aaryan should absolutely be in that conversation.”

3. Ram Madhvani

In ‘Dhamaka’, a one-location thriller, Aaryan played a stressed-out journalist navigating a terror crisis in real time. The genre was new territory for both actor and audience.

“Kartik was extremely hungry, came on time, gave of himself,” Madhvani said. The director known for his exacting methods emphasized Aaryan’s alertness and ability to sync with the camera. “I enjoyed working with him. Genuinely enjoyed it.”

4. Sameer Vidwans

In ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Aaryan played a man trying to be emotionally supportive in a relationship clouded by trauma. The role was quieter, more interior.

Sameer Vidwans summed it up in a social media post: “Kartik, you are a director’s delight. Your charm, energy, dedication, and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful.”

5. Anees Bazmee

Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was a commercial success, and one that brought Aaryan to the centre of a genre that mixes slapstick with spook.

“Kartik Aaryan is a very good actor,” Bazmee stated. “His comic timing is fabulous… He is a normal young man who gets scared like all of us. Kartik is a very honest actor.”

6. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

The one director on this list who hasn’t worked with Aaryan yet, Vivek Agnihotri, still felt compelled to make a public statement. And it wasn’t about acting ability, it was about background.

“Two small-town, middle-class outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms,” Agnihotri wrote alongside a photo with Aaryan. He added that young Indians should take note of his example.

Taken together, the remarks from these directors don’t paint Kartik Aaryan as a genius performer. What they do suggest is a pattern, someone who shows up, puts in the work, and adapts to the environment around him.

Whether it’s the commercial playground of Anees Bazmee or the single-shot discipline of Ram Madhvani, Aaryan seems to have a knack for meeting the demands of very different directors.