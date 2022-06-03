Shah Rukh Khan’s next film ‘Jawan’ teaser out now: Watch

Follow Us:
However, on June 3, Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Atlee and Red Chilies Entertainment took to their social media and announced the release date of the film.

Shweta Kumari | New Delhi | June 3, 2022 2:16 pm

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan

Ever since King Khan joined hands with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming project ‘Jawan’, fans can’t keep calm and have been demanding updates about the development of the project. However, on June 3, Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Atlee and Red Chilies Entertainment took to their social media and announced the release date of the film.

The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nationwide release with the highly anticipated, Jawan.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on 2nd June 2023 in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film.

With Jawan’s announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, DunkiPathaan & now Jawan.

Here is some Glimpse from the film:

