Shah Rukh Khan’s next film ‘Jawan’ teaser out now: Watch

Ever since King Khan joined hands with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming project ‘Jawan’, fans can’t keep calm and have been demanding updates about the development of the project. However, on June 3, Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Atlee and Red Chilies Entertainment took to their social media and announced the release date of the film.

Feeling emotional, excited & blessed .

Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir.@iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://t.co/UsquV4MRC8

Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada@gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 3, 2022

When @iamsrk and @atlee_dir come together, it’s bound to blow your mind 💥

Get ready for the action entertainer #Jawan, in cinemas on 2nd June 2023!https://t.co/xMsMCKODFk Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.@gaurikhan @VenkyMysore — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) June 3, 2022

The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nationwide release with the highly anticipated, Jawan.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on 2nd June 2023 in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film.

With Jawan’s announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, Dunki, Pathaan & now Jawan.

Here is some Glimpse from the film: