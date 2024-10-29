SEVENTEEN’s ‘Spill The Feels’ tops Sales Chart and debuts on Billboard 200

SEVENTEEN is making a resounding comeback with its latest album, ‘Spill The Feels’! SEVENTEEN’s ‘Spill The Feels’ has made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 5. Moreover, the mini-album has topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart as the best-selling album in the United States for the week. The album boasts an impressive sale of 66,000 equivalent album units during the week ending October 24, according to Luminate.

The whopping sales comprise an impressive 64,000 units of traditional album sales. Additionally, ‘Spill The Feels’ recorded 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units. This is equivalent to 2.61 million on-demand audio streams. The admirable sales solidify the boyband’s global appeal and footing in the K-pop scene. Moreover, the group’s charting on the coveted Billboard 200 chart is their 6th consecutive entry into the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, it’s their eighth entry overall. This continues the success amassed by their previous albums on the celebrated US Music chart. SEVENTEEN previously entered the list with ‘Your Choice,’ ‘Attacca,’ ‘Face the Sun,’ ‘SECTOR 17,’ ‘FML,’ ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,’ and ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE.’

Moreover, as reported previously, on October 21, SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album ‘Spill The Feels’ sold 3,160,611 copies in the first week of its release from October 14 to 20 on the Hanteo chart. This made it the highest-selling album in the first-week sales by any K-pop act in 2024.

SEVENTEEN had announced their 12th mini-album with an intriguing Instagram post claiming ‘I FELT HELPLESS.’ Interestingly, the phrase is also an anagram of the phrase, ‘SPILL THE FEELS.’ While the phrase ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ displays on the screens, the letters start shuffling to form the title. Soon, the screen cuts to ‘SEVENTEEN. 12th MINI ALBUM.’ The mini-album comes five months after SEVENTEEN’s compilation album- SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which released in April.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN kickstarted their RIGHT HERE world tour on October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. The event was live-streamed for the global audience. The tour is missed by Jeonghan who is taking up military enlistment.

As the group continues to captivate the CARATs worldwide with their latest album and their World Tour, their footing in the K-pop scene keeps solidifying every day.