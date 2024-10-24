SEVENTEEN launches US tour with a spectacular show in Chicago

K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has officially kicked off the U.S. leg of their much-anticipated ‘RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR’, delivering a breathtaking performance that has fans buzzing with excitement.

The group took the stage at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, marking their return to the U.S. concert scene for the first time in over two years. With the concert sold out on the first day of presale, it was clear that anticipation was at an all-time high.

Prior to their Chicago debut, SEVENTEEN wrapped up two electrifying shows in Goyang, South Korea, where they performed to a staggering audience of 58,000 fans. Their popularity continues to soar, highlighted by accolades like the title of “Biggest-selling Global Album of 2023” and being the “First K-pop Act to Perform on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.”

The concert was nothing short of a masterclass in performance, stretching over three hours and featuring 22 songs from SEVENTEEN’s extensive catalog. Fans were treated to beloved hits like “Super,” “God of Music,” and “Adore U.” The show opened with a poignant rendition of “Fear,” symbolizing the band’s past challenges, which seamlessly transitioned into “Fearless” before concluding with “MAESTRO”

The night’s performance also featured tracks from their latest album, ‘SPILL THE FEELS’, allowing fans to experience live renditions for the first time in the U.S. The lead single, “LOVE, MONEY, FAME (feat. DJ Khaled),” showcased SEVENTEEN’s signature choreography and catchy pop melodies, captivating the audience. The group’s three distinct units—hip-hop, performance, and vocal—also shone brightly, each showcasing their unique styles with tracks like “Candy,” “Rain,” and “Water.”

A particularly memorable moment of the evening was a whimsical mini-musical inspired by their popular YouTube series, ‘Going Seventeen’. This segment brought to life songs like “Oh My!” and “Snap Shoot,” taking fans on a playful journey through vibrant jungle and ocean scenes.

As the show drew to a close, heartfelt messages were exchanged between SEVENTEEN and their loyal fans, known as CARATs. Joshua expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for showing us endless love and support even if we’re not able to see each other often. We’ll definitely be back here soon, so just wait for that. We love you.” S.COUPS added, “Until the thirteen of us are together again, let’s stay together and protect each other while enjoying ourselves.” The crowd erupted during the encore with a lively rendition of “VERY NICE,” as the members engaged directly with fans, creating an electric atmosphere.

SEVENTEEN isn’t just stopping at concerts. The group has an exciting itinerary planned for their U.S. visit, including a live appearance on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ scheduled for October 30. Additionally, they have partnered with Spotify to host an exclusive pop-up event called “Carat Station NYC” on October 26, providing fans with an immersive SEVENTEEN experience ahead of their shows in New York.

The excitement doesn’t end there; Los Angeles will soon transform into a “concert play park” with the event “SEVENTEEN THE CITY Los Angeles.” As they gear up for another sold-out show in Chicago tonight, SEVENTEEN is set to continue their tour, with stops planned in Belmont Park, NY (October 25 & 27), San Antonio (October 31 & November 1), Oakland (November 5 & 6), and Los Angeles (November 9 & 10) before heading to Japan and other parts of Asia.