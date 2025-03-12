‘September 5’ opens Red Lorry Fest in India – Brace for an Oscar-worthy thriller!

India’s Red Lorry Film Festival is back, and it’s rolling out the red carpet for some of the biggest names in cinema! Kicking off the festival in style is ‘September 5’, the Oscar-nominated thriller that takes audiences deep into the chaos of the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival returns for its second edition from March 21 to 23, 2025, with screenings in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This year, cinephiles can catch the action at Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza, Maison PVR at Jio World Drive (Mumbai), and Prasads Multiplex (Hyderabad).

About ‘September 5’?

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum and distributed by Paramount Pictures, ‘September 5’ puts a gripping spin on the tragic events of the Munich massacre. Instead of a straightforward retelling, the film drops viewers inside the ABC Sports newsroom, where journalists scrambled to report the hostage crisis as it unfolded. With a mix of archival footage and dramatized scenes, the film captures the intensity of live journalism during one of history’s darkest moments.

Critics have been raving about it, and Hollywood took notice too—it bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

What else is screening?

Of course, ‘September 5’ isn’t the only big draw. The Red Lorry Film Festival lineup is stacked with award-winning hits:

– Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ – The big winner of this year’s Oscars! This bold drama clinched Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress (Mikey Madison). Now, Indian audiences will get a chance to see it on the big screen.

– ‘Emilia Perez’ – Featuring an award-winning performance by Zoe Saldana (Best Supporting Actress), this musical crime thriller also took home Best Original Song for ‘El Mal’.

– ‘I’m Still Here’ – A must-watch for global cinema lovers, this film earned the Best International Feature Film title at the Academy Awards.

Launched just last year, the Red Lorry Film Festival is quickly becoming a must-attend event for serious film lovers in India. With top-tier screenings and an expanding presence (hello, Hyderabad!), it’s clear that the festival is here to stay.

So, whether you’re a fan of high-stakes thrillers, Oscar-winning dramas, or global cinema gems, mark your calendars—this is one film fest you won’t want to miss!