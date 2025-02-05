‘Emilia Perez’, Oscar-nominated film, headlines Red Lorry Film Festival in India

Red Lorry Film Festival is returning for its second edition, and this year, it’s expanding beyond Mumbai to include a screening in Hyderabad as well. Set to run from March 21 to 23, the festival will showcase a range of internationally acclaimed films that are sure to captivate cinephiles across India. One of the standout films at the festival is ‘Emilia Perez’, a groundbreaking cinematic achievement.

The film has made waves globally, earning 13 Oscar nominations, the most ever for a non-English-language film. Featuring a stellar cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz, ‘Emilia Perez’ is already making history.

Gascon, in particular, made headlines as the first transgender woman to be nominated for an Oscar for acting. The film also won the Jury Prize and a joint Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Also featured at the festival is ‘The Girl with the Needle’, a gripping period drama set in 1919 Copenhagen. The film follows Karoline, a young seamstress portrayed by Vic Carmen Sonne, who faces a heartbreaking dilemma after becoming pregnant by her wealthy lover, played by Joachim Fjelstrup.

With her future on the line, Karoline must choose between a dangerous self-induced abortion or seeking help from a dubious adoption agency. ‘The Girl with the Needle’ premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received rave reviews for its intense and powerful storytelling.

The festival’s official Instagram announcement teased the exciting line-up, inviting film lovers to experience these unforgettable stories. ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘The Girl with the Needle’, and ‘Queer’ — another anticipated film exploring the pursuit of love and identity — will be some of the must-see films during the festival.