Seema Sajdeh opens up about creepy DM encounter

Fashion designer and former wife of actor Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, continues to capture public attention through her reality series, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Recently, she shared a shocking experience that left her friends—and viewers—gasping during a candid chat on Fever FM.

While discussing various topics with her co-stars from the show, including Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi, Seema revealed a bizarre direct message she received from a stranger.

The revelation unfolded when RJ Stutee prompted Neelam to share a rumor she had heard about herself. Neelam chuckled, recalling the odd gossip that claimed she was gay many years ago.

The conversation took a surprising turn when Seema was asked about the strangest DM she had ever received. She recounted the encounter with a peculiar individual who proposed a rather unusual arrangement. “This dude offered to… basically, he had given me the budget for a month,” Seema explained, laughter bubbling up from the group.

Her friends were taken aback as she detailed the chilling offer. “It was creepy… He basically said, ‘I will be happy to keep you, but this would be the budget.’ The budget was around $7,000 to $8,000… I saw the face and had a heart attack,” she admitted, still chuckling at the absurdity of it all.

Maheep chimed in, questioning the length of the commitment for such a budget, to which Seema quickly responded, “Maheep! I didn’t have a conversation with him.” The light-hearted banter highlighted not just the strangeness of the DM but also the close-knit camaraderie among the women.

Seema Sajdeh first entered the public eye through ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, where she candidly discussed her relationship with Sohail Khan. The couple, who fell in love in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998, announced their separation in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They share two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and their journey has been a significant part of Seema’s story on the show.