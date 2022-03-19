We say that we have to accept them but they are very much a part of us: Maniesh Paul on transgenders

In the latest episode of ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’, the actor and host were welcomed on his own show by former Mr. Gay India for an enlightening conversation. Changing the usual format of introducing the guest and inviting them, the latest episode began with Sushant Divgikar introducing themself since Maniesh was skeptical about the correct way to address Sushant.

The episode proves to be an enlightening platform in an attempt to eliminate the stigma and create a more accepting atmosphere for all sexualities.

Maniesh Paul also addressed the stereotypes about the gay, lesbian, transgender community depicted in Indian films and shows.

Expressing his disappointment over the treatment of the LGBTQ community Maniesh Paul said, “We say that we have to accept them but they are very much a part of us. It is not something that we have to get somebody from outside and accept them. They are our part. They are part of our world and society which we were ignoring for a long time. We were blind till now. I think if people accept that once, the things can move on”.

Earlier, celebrities like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, and Pragya Kapoor amongst others, have graced the show and have poured their hearts revealing aspects from their life that strike a chord with the audience.

Launched to throw light on the varied aspects of life by inviting people from different walks of life, The Maniesh Paul Podcast has earlier hosted doctors, social media influencers, social activists, hypnotherapists, celebrity hairstylists as well as celebrities.