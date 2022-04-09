Anu Malik reveals story behind his famous song, ‘Ek garam chai ki pyali’ on ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’

Maniesh Paul Podcasts has always been an amazing platform for versatile personalities to share ‘never heard before’ stories. In the latest episode of the podcast, host, Maniesh Paul gets in a rather musical conversation with the all-time hit music director Anu Malik.

Just as how the platform of the show is the ultimate destination of unknown incidents of people, the recent episode to unfolds numerous backstories of Anu Malik and his cult songs. Maniesh makes Anu Malik dig deep into the timeline and talks to the latter about his journey from 1977! Anu Malik rewinds and opens up about how he started off his journey and his hunger to work continues to ignite the fire of his drive.

The host and actor, Paul took back some major life lessons from the legend. He had asked Anu ji if he considers ‘retirement’ as an option to which the latter had a reply that gave chills to everyone. Anu ji mentioned that a person shall earn, eat, work and repeat- and this shall be the ultimate life of every individual.

The Filmfare award-winning music director also shares the incident that gave birth to his biggest hit, ‘Ek garam Chai Ki payali Ho’. He explained how one morning his wife Anju came to wake him up while stirring the spoon in the cup and its ‘rhythmic sound’ gave him the idea of making the song. His heart immediately sung out the lyrics and the song was recorded within hours! Maniesh Paul was in a total ‘awe’ state and talked more about his connections with Anu Malik’s family and much more.

The perfect platform with indeed the most heartwarming host has hosted known figures from various work sectors such as Bharti Singh, Parajakta Koli, Eli Avram, Sushant Divgikar, and many more.

Currently preparing for the IIFA awards and soon to see in Jug Jugg Jeeyo Maniesh Paul has been winning hearts by bringing out people’s unheard stories by creating such a diverse platform.