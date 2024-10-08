‘Singham Again’ trailer breaks records with 138M views in 24 hours

The excitement surrounding Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ has reached new heights, as its trailer shattered all previous records by garnering an astonishing 138 million views within just 24 hours of its release.

This monumental achievement marks ‘Singham Again’ as the most-watched Hindi film trailer in history, setting a remarkable precedent for future releases ahead of its Diwali debut.

Fans across the globe have responded with enthusiasm to the trailer, which features Ajay Devgn. He reprises his iconic role as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham. The gripping preview offers a tantalizing glimpse into a world filled with adrenaline-pumping action. It serves a storyline that promises to engage audiences.

Social media has been abuzz since the trailer dropped. It quickly trended as the number one topic across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, igniting a fervor of discussions and anticipation among fans.

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Cinergy, ‘Singham Again’ is positioned as a cinematic tour de force that aims to elevate the standard of Indian action films. Under Shetty’s masterful direction, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast. That includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

This star-studded lineup comes with Shetty’s signature flair for high-octane sequences. The trailer promises an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with themes of patriotism and intense drama.

Originally announced in September 2017 under the title ‘Singham 3’, the film’s official title was confirmed in December 2022. Filming commenced in September 2023 and concluded in September 2024, with locations spanning Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka.

The film gears up for its release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. Fans are bracing themselves for a spectacular showdown that is likely to dominate the box office.