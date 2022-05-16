Sanjay Dutt talks about his wife and kids’ shift to Dubai

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently delivered the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, has finally disclosed the reason behind his family’s shifting to Dubai in an interview. Sanjay Dutt married actress-turned-businesswoman Manyata Dutt in 2008 and the couple is parents to 11-year-old twins Shahran and Iqra.

Manyata along with her two kids had shifted to Dubai in 2020 and often takes to social media to share glimpses of her life in the Emirate.

Now In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is happy that his kids are living there. He said that his wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. He added that he spends a lot of time with them in Dubai when he is not engaged with professional commitments. “I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are.”

When asked if shifting his family to Dubai was a conscious decision to keep them away from the limelight? Sanjay Dutt revealed that he saw that his family loves it there. The kids like their school and the activities. Maanayata’s business has settled there. He added that sending his family there was not a planned movie and it just happened on its own. “Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”