Sandeepa Dhar shares her ‘first day at shoot’ experience

Sandeepa Dhar has offered a range of interesting characters with multiple shows to her credit. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Dr. Arora.

After delivering impactful performances across genres, Sandeepa Dhar is set to amaze the audience with her upcoming character in Dr. Arora. She portrays the role of Mithu in the show.

Sandeepa took it to her Instagram account and posted a video taking us all back on the sets on her first day of the shoot of the show.

