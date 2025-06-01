Samay Raina: “If kids watch me, their parents have failed!”

Samay Raina, the stand-up comic who’s never been shy about speaking his mind, recently found himself in hot water. His YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ hit a rough patch when an episode blew up online, but for all the wrong reasons. The backlash was so fierce that Samay had to pull every episode off his channel. Ouch.

But here’s the twist, instead of getting stuck in the drama, Samay decided to hit the reset button. The comedian announced he’s now gearing up to take his shows international. Looks like the show must go on, and Samay is ready to bring his unique flavor to the global stage.

In a candid podcast chat recorded earlier this year, Samay opened up about an interesting — and controversial — topic: responsibility. Specifically, the responsibility of internet celebs towards their young viewers.

During the conversation with popular podcaster Food Pharmer (aka Revant Himatsingka), the topic turned to how influencers should behave around impressionable kids. Food Pharmer suggested that maybe Samay Raina should be careful about his habits, like drinking Coke on camera, because kids aged 8 to 10 might imitate him.

“If kids that young are watching me, their parents have failed,” he said bluntly.

He explained it with a story from his childhood. When he was a kid, his dad wouldn’t let him watch TV at all — and sometimes even punished him for it. “I never got influenced by that stuff, and honestly, I think my dad did a great job,” Samay said.

And that’s not all. Samay also got real about why he refuses to put on a fake front. He believes there are way too many “perfect” people online, and seeing those flawless personas can actually make the public feel worse about themselves. Samay wants to be different.

“I drink Coke, I say things that aren’t always politically correct,” he said unapologetically. “People see that and think, ‘Hey, it’s okay to be me.’ Because I’m just being real.”