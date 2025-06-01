Kangana Ranaut says Sharmishta Panoli apologized, should not be harassed

Actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has called for the immediate release of social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was recently detained by Kolkata Police over her online remarks criticizing Pakistan.

Panoli found herself in legal trouble after posting a video—now deleted—that took aim at Bollywood’s silence following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

The video also contained critical commentary on India’s military response, Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike launched by India targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Advertisement

The Kolkata Police have filed an FIR against Panoli under multiple sections of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include charges related to promoting enmity between groups, inciting public mischief, and outraging religious sentiments.

If proven, these are serious accusations that could lead to significant legal consequences.

However, Kangana Ranaut is not convinced that such punitive action against Sharmishta Panoli is justified.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of Panoli along with a statement condemning the police’s handling of the situation.

“I agree that Sharmishta used some unpleasant words for her expression,” Kangana wrote. “But such words are used commonly by youngsters these days. She has already apologised—there’s no need to bully or harass her further. She should be released immediately.”

Panoli’s video had reportedly expressed outrage over what she described as the selective silence of Bollywood celebrities in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were killed in a terror strike believed to be orchestrated by Pakistani forces.

She had also praised India’s retaliatory operation, suggesting that more voices should speak up in support.

Operation Sindoor marked a strategic shift in India’s response to terrorism, going beyond the borders of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to strike directly at military targets in Pakistan’s Punjab province—a region central to Pakistan’s civil-military leadership.

India’s operation was described by officials as “measured and non-escalatory,” with nine military bases destroyed. While Pakistan launched missiles in return, India’s air defence systems reportedly intercepted them all.

Despite the intense geopolitical backdrop, the focus within India has turned inward, especially regarding how dissent and controversial speech are handled online.

Supporters of Panoli argue that criticism of Pakistan or calling out silence from celebrities shouldn’t amount to criminal charges, especially when an apology has been made.