Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s cryptic ‘winning’ message sparks THIS speculation

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ignited excitement and speculation among netizens with a cryptic Instagram post on May 22nd. This coincided with the qualifier match between RCB (Bangalore) and RR (Rajasthan) in the IPL 2024 tournament.

The ‘Family Man’ star took to Instagram, sharing a post with a simple yet enigmatic message: “I wanna see you win,” accompanied by the caption, “Whatever your heart desires, Whatever aspirations you hold, I am rooting for you. You are deserving of victory.”

Fans flooded the comment section, attempting to decipher Samantha’s cryptic message, with many linking it to her support for RCB and Virat Kohli. These speculations gained traction due to the actress’ previous expressions of admiration for the Indian cricket star on various occasions.

During a talk show hosted by Star Sports last year, Samantha praised Kohli’s resilience, stating, “Virat Kohli is so inspiring. His dedication, grit, and commitment are just amazing and so inspiring to watch. He’s made a lot of lives change with his grit and determination. I almost cried when Virat Kohli made a comeback and scored a century after that phase. He is an inspiration.”

However, fans’ hopes turned down when RCB failed to secure a win against RR, officially exiting the championship. The upcoming qualifier will be between SRH and RR, with the winning team facing KKR in the finals for the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her role in Raj and DK’s web series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ alongside Varun Dhawan. The series, an Indian adaptation of the US show ‘Citadel,’ stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Samantha underwent intensive training for her role, aiming to deliver her best performance in the action-packed series.

Speaking to IANS, the actress expressed her excitement, saying, “It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for ‘The Family Man’ for the character of Raji. So, it is different and I am very, very excited about the action in ‘Citadel.’ Definitely, it is something I wanted to get from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits, and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen.”