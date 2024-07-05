Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh unveil ‘Alpha’: first women-led spy thriller in franchise

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the title of its upcoming addition to the popular spy universe franchise, marking a significant departure as its first female-led installment. Titled “Alpha,” the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as formidable super agents. According to a source close to YRF, the film aims to challenge the societal stereotype that only men can embody alpha characteristics.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his directorial debut with YRF’s 2023 Netflix hit “The Railway Men,” “Alpha” represents a shift from the franchise’s previous focus on male protagonists, though it has always featured strong female characters. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh and so ready to bring magic to the screen.

Created by YRF’s chair and MD Aditya Chopra, the spy universe began with the immensely successful Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in films like “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and continued with the blockbuster “War” (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Recently, “Pathaan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was a standout hit in 2023, alongside “Tiger 3.”

In a video unveiling the title, Alia Bhatt passionately declares, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega ALPHA! (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and our program’s motto: first, fastest, bravest. If you look closely, there’s a jungle in every city. And in the jungle, there will always rule… ALPHA).”

Producer Aditya Chopra is sparing no effort in ensuring “Alpha” becomes a thrilling action spectacle, with the film commencing production today, July 5. Alongside “Alpha,” YRF has also announced “War 2,” featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, and the much-anticipated “Tiger vs Pathaan,” continuing its tradition of delivering high-octane entertainment and expanding the boundaries of Indian cinema’s spy genre.