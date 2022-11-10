Samantha opens up on the netizens’ reaction over ‘Yashoda’ trailer

As Samantha starrer Yashoda is inching closer to its release, the entire nation is engulfed by the fan-mania for the Superstar’s action-thriller that marks the biggest pan-India, female-centric, theatrical release in the country.

While fans across the Southern part of the nation are showering their love with grand gestures, Samantha expresses her thoughts about her first Hindi theatrical release.

Creating a frenzy across various parts of the nation, Samantha’s fans are gearing up for the big release of the week- Yashoda by showcasing their support with huge poster cut-outs displayed in different cities.

From Hyderabad, Rajamundry, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nandyal, Vijaywada, and Vizag, humongous cut-outs of Samantha in her Yashoda avatar have been displayed to mark her biggest Pan-India release.

Releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda emerges as the most comprehensive pan-India theatrical release for a female-centric film in India, which also incidentally is Samantha’s first Hindi film.

Talking about her first, Samantha said, “I am quite nervous, I don’t know what to expect but I really happy with the way the Hindi audience has received the trailer. I am extremely happy and humbled by the response.”

After the success of Samantha’s first nationwide appearance with ‘The Family Man, Samantha’s stardom rose multifold across the nation. Adding to the frenzy, Samantha’s bold and beautiful avatar in ‘O Antava’ made the actress the biggest pan-India female Superstar as ranked by a survey. Gearing for Yashoda, Samantha has created immense buzz for the film with her power-packed action avatar.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, starring Samantha in the lead, the action thriller also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma amongst others. With Mani for music, M Sukumar for cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda releases in theaters on 11th November 2022.