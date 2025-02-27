Salman Khan returns to his element in and as ‘Sikandar’! Teaser OUT

Fans of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan have been counting the days since Sajid Nadiadwala announced Salman Khan in and as ‘Sikandar.’ Following a riveting announcement clip, the makers have finally dropped the film’s teaser, promising pulse-pounding action. The trailer promises a generous dose of action, drama, and romance, making the film a complete entertainment package.

On February 27, the makers finally dropped a teaser for ‘Sikandar.’ From the very first frame, the clip grips fans as Salman Khan commands viewers complete attention. The clip starts with Salman recounting the different names he has received. The actor is here with a mission, to clean the society in his own way. He says, “INSAAF NAHI, SAAF KARNE AAYA HU.” As the actor takes the matter into his own hands, he goes against powerful individuals. The short clip is brimming with high-octane action sequences as Salman throws punches left, right, and centre. ‘Sikandar’ will also have numerous quintessential Hindi-film-style dialogues. For the film, ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna is going to play the actor’s love interest. With pulsating music in the background, the short teaser promises Salman Khan’s return to his element.

The latest teaser is also in line with the previous teaser dropped by the makers. The dark-toned teaser opened with Salman walking through a room filled with masked guards with high-tech ammunition. As soon as the star is in the middle of the room, the menacing guards surround him from behind, ready to attack. However, Salman is unfazed as he knows over-powering them is a cakewalk for him. The actor declares, “Bahut log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai. (Many people are after me, it’s just a matter of me turning around).”

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The title will hit theatres on the day of Eid 2025.