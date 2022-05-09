Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj to unveil the trailer on 9 May: Adivi Sesh’s Major

Superstars from India’s greatest entertainment sectors, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will debut the teaser of ‘Major’ in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, respectively, in a collaborative effort to remember Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memory.

The makers of ‘Major,’ after great anticipation, are due to release the film’s trailer at 4.59 PM today, Monday, May 9th, recounting the heroic path of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Superstars from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood will come together to debut the teaser, demonstrating the immense scale on which the film is being produced.

Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will premiere the trailer via their social media accounts in Hindi and Malayalam, respectively, while Mahesh Babu will do it at a special trailer release event in Hyderabad.

The video promises to provide insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life at various stages, giving the audience a better understanding of his amazing journey’s unwritten chapters.

Adivi Sesh, who plays Sandeep Unnikrishnan, brings the heroics of the martyr to the film, celebrating the historic milestones of the army officer’s personal and professional life.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s spirit is celebrated in ‘Major,’ which tells the tale behind the tragic terror attacks and pays tribute to his colourful life.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam due to Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s widespread acclaim.

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma. It will be released on June 3rd, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.