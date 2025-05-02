Salim Merchant reacts to Pahalgam attack: “Terrorism is a stain on humanity”

Music composer and singer Salim Merchant has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a heartbreaking moment for the nation and a grim reminder of the brutality that threatens humanity.

Speaking at the launch of the Dream League of India, an emotional Salim Merchant said, “This is a huge shock to India. Humanity seems to have ended. If you are killing someone in the name of religion, then know that Islam does not teach this. Terrorism is a disease, a stain on humanity.”

Advertisement

His words resonated deeply as the country grapples with the aftermath of the April 22 attack, in which terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Advertisement

The assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, leaving families shattered and the nation in grief.

Joining the chorus of outrage was actor Sonu Sood, who emphasized that the tragedy went far beyond geography.

“This wasn’t just an attack on a place—it was an attack on the life of every Indian,” he said. “Imagine the trauma of a child watching their parent killed, or a wife losing her husband in front of her eyes. This pain will remain etched in our national memory.”

Sood called for a strong, decisive response that conveys India’s resilience and unwillingness to bow to fear. “Our actions now should make it clear that India knows how to respond to such barbarism,” he added.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty also voiced his sorrow and called on the public to unite and support Kashmir in its journey forward.

“We need to stand together. Hatred has no place. Many were planning to open new businesses in Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits were returning, hoping to rebuild lives and livelihoods. It was a time of hope,” Shetty said.

He urged citizens not to let fear dictate their choices. “We must visit Kashmir, invest in it, support it—and show these terrorists they cannot dictate our future,” he said.

The Pahalgam attack has not only claimed lives but also aimed to derail peace and progress in the valley. Tourism and development efforts were beginning to take root again.

The government has condemned the attack and promised severe punishment for those responsible.