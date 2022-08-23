Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Saira Banu : versatile actress and beauty queen, turns 78 today

Saira Banu : versatile actress and beauty queen, turns 78 today

Dedicated to Saira Banu’s twenty years in the industry, on her 78th birth anniversary, here’s a list of 10 films of Saira Banu that are a must-watch and 10 style statements that made her the most popular fashion diva of the ’70s.

SNS | New Delhi | August 23, 2022 5:39 pm

Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch

(Photo : File Photos) Saira Banu

Veteran actor Saira Banu clocks her 78th birthday on Tuesday. Banu was one of the leading ladies of Hindi cinema who ruled millions of hearts with her magnificent acting and exquisite fashion sense.

Banu made her acting debut in 1961 through the film Junglee at the age of 16, for which she earned her first Filmfare nomination as Best Actress later on.

Since then, there was no stopping or denying the charm Saira possessed. She was the 3rd and 4th highest paid Bollywood actress from 1963 to 1969 and from 1971 to 1976, respectively.

With dynamic performance, the actress gave twenty years of her life to the film industry and finally drew curtains on her acting career with a cameo in the film Duniya, directed by Ramesh Talwar and starring Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrita Singh, in the year 1984.

Apart from being an amazing actress, Saira Banu has been a fashion enthusiast. Tight fitted and well-pinned saree, tied hairstyle, coral-colored lips, bright skirts and dresses, pearl jewelry and winked eyeliner were one of her statement styles.

In a career spanning slightly over 15 years, she gained a lot of fame and appreciation for her performances.

Dedicated to Saira Banu’s twenty years in the industry, on her 78th birth anniversary, here’s a list of 10 films of Saira Banu that are a must-watch and 10 style statements that made her the most popular fashion diva of the ’70s.

Top 10 Must-Watch Movies of Saira Banu

A still from ‘Junglee’
  • Junglee (1961)

Directed by: Subodh Mukherji

Star Cast: Shashikala, Lalita Pawar, Shammi Kapoor, Anoop Kumar

A still from ‘Padosan’ featuring Siara Banu and Mehmood.
  • Padosan (1968)

Directed by: Jyoti Swaroop

Star Cast: Kishore Kumar, Om Prakash, Sunil Dutt, Mehmood

A still from ‘Purab Aur Pachhim’ featuring Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar
  • Purab Aur Pachhim (1970)

Directed by: Manoj Kumar

Star Cast: Pran, Ashok Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Bharti

A still from ‘Balidaan’ featuring Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar
  • Balidaan (1971)

Directed by: Ravi Tandon

Star Cast: Bindu, Dev Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, Jankidas

A still from ‘Hera Pheri’ featuring Vinod Khanna, Saira Banu, and Amitabh Bachchan
  • Hera Pheri (1976)

Directed by: Prakash Mehra

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shreeram Lagoo, Sulakshana Pandit

A still from ‘Gopi’ featuring Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu
  • Gopi (1970)

Directed by: A. Bhimsingh

Star Cast: Dilip Kumar, Pran, Johnny Walker, Sudesh Kumar

A still from ‘Pocket Maar’ featuring Saira Banu and Dharmendra
  • Pocket Maar (1974)

Directed by: Ramesh Lakhanpal

Star Cast: Nasir Hussain, Mehmood, Prem Chopra, Dharmendra

A still from ‘Zameer’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Saira Banu
  • Zameer (1975)

Directed by: Ravi Chopra

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Madan Puri, Indrani Mukherjee

A still from ‘Bluff Master’ featuring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu
  • Bluff Master (1963)

Directed by: Manmohan Desai

Star Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Tun Tun, Mohan Choti, Niranjan Sharma

A still from ‘Nehle Pe Dehla’ featuring Saira Banu and Sunil Dutt
  • Nehle Pe Dehla (1976)

Directed by: Raj Khosla

Star Cast: Prem Nath, Om Prakash, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna

10 Times Saira Banu Nailed Her Look

Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Padosan’
Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Padosan’
Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Purab aur Pachhim’
Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Purab aur Pachhim’
A still from ‘Hera Pheri’
A still from ‘Victoria no. 203’
A still from ‘Bluff Master’
A still from ‘Junglee’

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Padosan’
Saira Banu, old bollywood movies to watch, saira banu movies to watch, bollywood actress saira banu movies, bolly wood actress saira banu, dilip kumar movies to watch, manoj kumar movies, amitabh bachchan movies, dharmendra movies, saira banu fashion style, movies to binge watch
A still from ‘Purab aur Pachhim’
TAGS :

Related Latest News

With passing away of Dilip Kumar, Golden Age of Indian cinema has come to an end: Sonia
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar urges fans to stay safe amidst coronavirus outbreak
'Padosan' in IMDb's top 100 Indian films, Saira Banu happy