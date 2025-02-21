Saira Banu, AR Rahman’s ex-wife, hospitalized and undergoes surgery

Saira Banu, the former wife of music composer AR Rahman, was recently hospitalized following a medical emergency. She had to undergo surgery, and her legal team has now shared an official update on her condition.

Vandana Shah, Banu’s lawyer, released a statement via Instagram, reassuring well-wishers about her recovery. “A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, Saira Banu acknowledged the support she received from close friends and family. She extended special thanks to her friends in Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, along with Vandana Shah and AR Rahman, for their unwavering support.

Advertisement

“She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being,” the statement added. Banu also requested privacy as she recuperates.

The news of Banu’s hospitalization comes shortly after she and AR Rahman announced their separation after nearly 29 years of marriage. The couple publicly shared their decision on November 19, 2024, citing “significant emotional strain” as the reason for parting ways.

In a statement issued by Vandana Shah on behalf of both parties, it was revealed that while they had hoped to reach the milestone of 30 years together, circumstances led them to a different path. Rahman also addressed the separation on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing an emotional post about the unexpected turn of events in their relationship.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” Rahman wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, share three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.