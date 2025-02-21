Mohanlal confirms ‘Drishyam 3’, fans can’t keep calm!

The wait is finally over! Mohanlal has officially announced ‘Drishyam 3’, setting off a wave of excitement among fans of the iconic thriller series.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the veteran actor shared the big news with a cryptic yet thrilling message: “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 confirmed! #Drishyam3.”

Advertisement

The announcement was accompanied by a picture featuring director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Advertisement

As soon as the news broke, social media was abuzz with reactions. Fans flooded the comment section with messages like “Wow… super excited!” and “Yay! One of the best franchises ever.”

The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed!#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/xZ8R7N82un — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2025

The ‘Drishyam’ series has garnered a massive following over the years, making it one of the most celebrated thrillers in Indian cinema.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with India Today, Mohanlal admitted that crafting ‘Drishyam 3’ is no easy feat. He called it “a big headache” for the director and the team, acknowledging the pressure to maintain the high standards set by the previous films.

“It’s in the pipeline, but it’s a huge challenge. We are working on it, and I’m praying for it to happen soon,” he shared.

The ‘Drishyam’ saga began in 2013 with Mohanlal’s gripping portrayal of Georgekutty, a seemingly ordinary man who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after a tragic incident. The sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, released in 2021, continued the story with unexpected twists and kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

The franchise’s popularity led to multiple remakes in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi adaptation, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, became a massive box-office hit, crossing the ₹300-crore mark globally.