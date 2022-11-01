Saif spends quality time with son Taimur as wife, Kareena shoots for her next in London

Follow Us:
While wife Kareena was away with their younger son, Jeh for the shoot of her next film in London, Saif took off with their elder son, Taimur to celebrate the holidays in the Maldives.

SNS | New Delhi | November 1, 2022 5:41 pm

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect embodiment of Modern Day Couple Goals.

In recent images that surfaced on the internet, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling on the patio in the picture-perfect Maldives!

From snorkeling in clear waters to spending quality time amidst nature, reading, cycling and just enjoying each other’s company, the endearing images are a reminder of the importance of striking that perfect work-life balance!

Check out the pictures here:

