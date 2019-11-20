Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has got a new release date.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on social media.

He took to his official Twitter channel to write, “New release date… #JawaaniJaaneman will now release on 7 Feb 2020 [#ValentineDay]… Stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F and Tabu… Directed by Nitin Kakkar.”

Taran also shared a picture of the film’s lead cast including Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewala, who is making her debut with the upcoming film.

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and has been shot in London.

Nitin’s last outing with Notebook failed to make much of a mark at the box office.

The National-Award winning filmmaker will be bringing together Saif and Tabu after a long time.

Saif will be seen playing the role of a 40-year-old father to Alaia with Tabu portraying an important character in the film.

Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films, and Pooja Entertainment, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 7 February 2020.