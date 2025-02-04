Sai Pallavi is all praises for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and ‘Arjun Reddy’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of ‘Animal.’ recently graced the pre-release event of ‘Thandel.’ During the event, the filmmaker revealed he wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in ‘Arjun Reddy.’ However, a man who Vanga thought was a casting director told the filmmaker to forget about casting her. The coordinator told him to “forget about” casting Sai in the film because “the girl won’t even wear sleeveless.” In the event, Sai also heaped praises on the director and his film.

Sai Pallavi said, “Every director should have a voice within them, and yours is so unfiltered on screen and even with your interviews and wherever you go. There’s absolutely no filter and it’s so nice and refreshing to see someone who isn’t influenced by a lot of things around. Sometimes we change ourselves to please people or get opportunities. But as human beings sometimes when you are so unapologetically yourself, it is a revolution on its own.”

She further added, “When your passion is in the right place…like how you have gone from Arjun Reddy, you have done a film up north and right now you are doing bigger films and people look forward to your movies. I think that is such a big thing.”

Talking about ‘Arjun Reddy,’ she said, “I did not have a manager, and I do not know who fooled you by pretending to be my manager. I think ‘Arjun Reddy’ is a completely beautiful movie just the way it is. I think Shalini (Pandey) has done a phenomenal job, and Vijay (Deverakonda) has also done a great job. The movie had everything it needed. They were meant to do it.”

Sai’s next project is ‘Thandel’ opposite Naga Chaitanya. Chandoo Mondeti has helmed the title. The story focuses on the experience of fishermen, who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during one of their voyages. Moreover, she also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline.