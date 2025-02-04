Rakesh Roshan reveals financing issues with ‘Krrish 4’

Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Krrish’ franchise led by Hrithik Roshan is one of the fans’ most beloved film series. The franchise already boasts three highly successful titles. For ‘Krrish 4,’ the stakes are higher than ever. Given the immense success of its predecessors, the fourth instalment has the pressure to one-up the existing titles. For the film, Rakesh Roshan has a huge scale in mind which will require a massive budget. The latter is becoming an issue for the filmmaker.

During his interview with Gaana, Rakesh Roshan said, “Kaafi saal se wait kar rahe hain lekin mera budgeting ho nahi raha hai. Picture ka scale bada hai. Scale chota karta hoon toh ek aam picture lagti hai. The world has become smaller. Aaj kal ke jo bacche hain, voh superheroes ki pictures itni dekh chuke hain ki unhe thoda sa bhi kuch fault nazar aayega toh criticise karenge.”

The filmmaker then drew parallels with superhero franchises in Hollywood, like Marvel and DC. He added, “We have to be very careful. Aur hum uss paimaane (Marvel, DC) ki picture bana nahi sakte hain. Itne paise hote nahi hain humare paas. Our budget doesn’t allow us… Hume kahani pe zyada concentrate karna padta hai. Halaki bade bade sequences honge picture main par agar 10 nahi honge toh 2 honge ya 3 honge.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with India Today, Rakesh shared that ‘Krrish 4’ will be the biggest film in the franchise. He also stated that budgeting has become a concern for the film. He shared, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

The first title of this superhero franchise was the 2003 film ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. In 2006, the makers released ‘Krrish’ starring Hrithik Roshan Priyanka Chopra. Subsequently, the third film, ‘Krrish 3’ starred Kangana Ranaut alongside Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.