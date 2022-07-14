Sadia Khateeb’s lavender lehenga picture gives glimpse of Aishwariya’s ‘Chand Chhupa Badal Mein’

Sadia Khateeb is recently the new talk of the town as her upcoming movie’s recent song from Rakshabandhan has been liked by the audiences. Other than her acting, Sadia has also made an entrance in the fashion league of the tinsel town.

Recently Sadia uploaded a picture with a lavender-colored lehenga from Asra. The color on her looks very dreamy on her and it clearly reminds us of another diva in Bollywood, Aishwariya Rai Bacchan.

In the iconic song from Hum Dil De Chukey Sanam, “Chand Chhupa Badal Mein” Aishwariya wore a contemplating lavender lehenga and we had been in awe. And Sadia Khateeb recreated those sensations in her recent picture. The look was schematic but the outfit did all the talk.

We are on thought now, about how Sadia brought us back the memories of Aishwariya’s iconic song?