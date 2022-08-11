Sadia Khateeb shines bright and receives praises galore for her performance in the movie Raksha Bandhan!

The beautiful Sadia Khateeb has touched our hearts with her top notch performance in the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. The film which released today, sheds light on the life of four sisters and their brother’s struggle to get them married.

Khateeb plays the eldest sister and wins the hearts of the audience with her screen presence and her performance, which is truly praise worthy. She is the most beautiful face in the film and it’s the bond between her and Akshay that somewhere brings tears to our eyes while we watch the film, and the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is surely the apt day to experience this !

Many critics and the audience have appreciated Sadia’s performance and more importantly it’s the camaraderie between Sadia and Akshay that stands out. Their scenes together are endearing, especially the one when she’s getting married and the song that plays in the background.

Sadia adds a spark to the bond that has been shown in the film and the fun banter between her and Akshay adds to the essence of the relation siblings share. She has delivered a fine performane by playing a ‘honhaar’ elder sister and gets the maximum prominence. She lends great support and steadily brings out a good dose of comedy. Director Anand L Rai too is of the opinion that Sadia Khateeb is the entire soul of the film.

Sadia has truly outshined in Raksha Bandhan and it will be worth watching what more the actor has in store for us in the coming future.