‘Sabar Bonda’ makes history as first Marathi film at Sundance 2025

The Marathi film ‘Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)’ is making history by being the only Indian feature film to compete at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, the film also marks the first-ever Marathi language feature to premiere at this renowned festival. It has been selected for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, a testament to its unique storytelling and cultural resonance.

Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears) delves deep into themes of identity, societal expectations, and love in unconventional forms. The story revolves around Anand, a city-dweller who is dealing with the loss of a loved one and the intense pressure of family traditions.

Seeking solace, he returns to his ancestral village for a 10-day mourning ritual. There, he reconnects with Balya, a childhood friend, both of them struggling with similar cultural constraints, and the two form a bond that transcends their shared sorrow.

The film stars Bhushan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap, and is a product of multiple prestigious global platforms. Developed under the Venice Biennale College Cinema 2022-2023, the film also participated in events like the Film Bazaar Co-Production Market, NFDC Marathi Script Camp, and the Film London Production Finance Market.

Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, the writer-director, shared his thoughts on the film’s selection. He described ‘Sabar Bonda’ as a deeply personal project, one that draws from his own experience of grief and cultural expectations following his father’s death.

“The film transforms my experience of loss and societal pressure into a tender romance that honors my parents’ acceptance of my sexuality,” Kanawade said. “To see this narrative, which is so close to my heart, being recognized at Sundance is a dream come true. I am excited to bring this story to a global audience and to celebrate Marathi cinema’s historic moment at the festival.”

Produced by an international team including Neeraj Churi (UK), Mohamed Khaki (Canada), and Naren Chandavarkar (India), with acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh serving as a co-producer, ‘Sabar Bonda’ is a significant milestone for Marathi cinema. The Sundance Film Festival, held annually in Park City, Utah, is the largest independent film festival in the U.S., providing a global stage for independent filmmakers.