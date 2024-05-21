Ruskin Bond celebrates 90th with new books on the horizon

On a sunny Sunday, the renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond celebrated his 90th birthday, filled with joy and determination to continue his lifelong passion—writing.

Speaking to the media, Bond shared his gratitude and excitement for the future. “I might not be very strong, but I can read and write. I can do my work, and I will continue my profession, and I have a wonderful family to support me,” he said with a twinkle in his eye.

The milestone birthday also comes with exciting news for Bond’s fans: new books are on the horizon. “There are at least three new books. One is about my writing life and two other books. I have a total of four books lined up for my 90th birthday week,” he revealed.

Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond has enchanted readers for decades with his captivating stories and memorable characters. His writings, often set against the tranquil landscapes of his early years in the hills, include beloved works like *The Room on the Roof*, *The Blue Umbrella*, and the *Rusty* series. Bond’s literary contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, and Padma Shri.

Bond’s works are deeply influenced by his childhood in the hill stations at the foothills of the Himalayas. *The Room on the Roof*, written when he was just 16 and published at 21, is partly based on his experiences in Dehradun, living in a small rented room and bonding with friends. His earlier writings were crafted without a specific audience in mind, but his first children’s book, *Angry River*, published in 1972, marked a shift towards a younger readership at his publisher’s request. Reflecting on his affinity for writing for children, Bond once said, “I had a pretty lonely childhood and it helps me to understand a child better.”

Over his extensive career, Bond has explored various genres, including fiction, short stories, novellas, and autobiographies. His autobiographical works, such as *Rain in the Mountains* and *Scenes from a Writer’s Life*, provide intimate glimpses into his life in Mussoorie, his struggles to find a publisher, and his journey back to India. “Scenes from a Writer’s Life focuses on my trip to England, my struggle to find a publisher for my first book *The Room on the Roof*, and my yearning to return to India, particularly to Doon. It also tells a lot about my parents,” Bond said.

Despite his vast body of work, Bond continues to experiment and evolve. He has written essays, romances, and children’s books, and enjoys visualizing his short stories as films before writing them down. For essays and travelogues, he finds the unpredictability more thrilling and less structured. Bond’s literary inspirations include classics like *Alice in Wonderland*, works by Charles Dickens and Mark Twain, and the humorous escapades in *Just William* by Richmal Crompton and *Billy Bunter* by Charles Hamilton.

As he embarks on his tenth decade, Ruskin Bond remains a beloved figure in literature, promising more stories to captivate and inspire. With his unwavering spirit and passion for writing, Bond continues to be a beacon of creativity and resilience, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing what you love.