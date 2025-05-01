Romeo S3: Palak Tiwari, Thakur Anoop Singh lead action thriller releasing on THIS date

‘Romeo S3’ gears up for its big-screen release on May 16. This upcoming action drama stars Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh in leading roles and promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, ‘Romeo S3’ brings together high-octane action, gritty storytelling, and a storyline steeped in danger and drama.

The recently unveiled poster sets the tone—intense, dark, and full of suspense—offering a sneak peek into the adrenaline-charged world the film is about to explore.

Thakur Anoop Singh takes on the role of DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, a bold and determined police officer on a mission to dismantle a powerful drug syndicate. Speaking about the project, Singh shared, “This poster truly reflects the raw energy of ‘Romeo S3’. Playing DCP Shekhawat has pushed me to my physical limits, but it’s been one of the most fulfilling roles I’ve done. The action here isn’t flashy—it’s fierce, grounded, and very real.”

Palak Tiwari steps into the shoes of an investigative journalist whose search for the truth brings her face-to-face with danger. Her character finds herself working alongside Shekhawat, and together, they confront a brutal underworld that threatens national security.

“Being part of a film like this with Pen Movies and Guddu Dhanoa sir was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Palak in a press statement. “It’s gritty, intense, and it challenged me as an actor.”

Produced by Dhaval Gada and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada under the Pen Studios banner, in collaboration with Wild River Pictures, ‘Romeo S3’ is poised to offer a gripping cinematic experience that blends action with emotion, and thrill with depth.