Palak Tiwari on being compared to mother Shweta Tiwari: “It’s unfair”

Palak vs Shweta Tiwari: Palak Tiwari, who’s been turning heads ever since her debut in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is ready to take another big leap in her career. But even as she gears up for her upcoming release ‘Romeo S3’, there’s one thing that keeps following her around—constant comparisons to her mother, television superstar Shweta Tiwari.

In a recent chat with IANS, Palak Tiwari opened up about how it feels to be constantly measured against her mom Shweta Tiwari’s towering legacy. And while you’d expect frustration, Palak’s take is refreshingly mature.

“Honestly, it doesn’t affect me. If anything, my mom should be reacting to it!” she said with a smile. “After everything she’s achieved, it’s not really fair to compare her to someone who’s just starting out.”

That said, Palak isn’t brushing off the comparisons altogether. In fact, she’s humbled by them. “I’m actually flattered. I don’t think I look like her, but it’s my dream to carry myself the way she does. She’s someone people connect with—and if I can even do that a little, I’ll feel like I’ve made it.”

Palak’s next big screen appearance comes in the form of ‘Romeo S3’, an action-packed drama directed by seasoned filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa. Playing a journalist in a high-octane storyline, Palak says the film has been a huge learning curve.

“This was my very first time in front of the camera,” she shared. “I was completely new to everything, and honestly, it was overwhelming—but also exciting.”

Working under Dhanoa, who’s previously directed big names in the industry, was both a privilege and a pressure point. “It felt like I had to give it my all. He’s worked with such iconic stars, so just being cast by him was an honour.”

Though new to action films, Palak seemed to relish the challenge. “People love watching action movies, and I had so much fun shooting for this one. It was an exciting launch for me.”

Set to hit screens on May 16, ‘Romeo S3’ could be Palak’s real breakout moment. As she juggles legacy and ambition, she’s doing it with charm and grace—perhaps not unlike her famous mother, after all.