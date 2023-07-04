Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani official trailer out

Finally, makers of the much-awaited ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ unveil the film’s official trailer.

The trailer for the movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, opens with a fight between the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Everything else is presented in flashback where Ranveer aka Rocky introduces himself to Alia aka Rani.

The lead pair has a loud and bubbly chemistry. Both are planning to convince their culturally diverse families for their marriage. They decide to live with their in-laws for three months to understand each other’s families in a bid to convince them for the match.

This romantic family drama seems to be a fusion of earlier movies, Two States and Vicky Donor. The makers show that Alia Bhatt comes from a Bengali family while Ranveer Singh hails from a Punjabi background. Also, the love birds decide to live with their respective would-be in-laws for three months to convince them, just like the movie Two States.

The trailer received a mixed response from the netizens and was even trolled by some on Twitter. One of them disapproved of the looks of Ranveer Singh tweeting: “#RRKPKTrailer BELOW AVERAGE. likely another flop, Ranveer looks so outdated and chapri.”

The previous association of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was seen in “Gully Boy”. The movie had raised a bar on their performances. Hence, this time around, everyone’s expectations are high from their reunion in “RRKPK”.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It will hit the theatres on 28 July, this year.