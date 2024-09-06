Rockstar DSP reveals Suriya’s entry music in ‘Kanguva’ was created with his voice

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, recently gave his fans a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into his creative process, leaving many in awe. In a recent social media video, the National Award-winning music composer revealed an interesting tidbit about his work on Suriya’s upcoming film ‘Kanguva’. DSP shared that the powerful entry music for Suriya in the trailer was created in the most unconventional way—using only his voice.

In the video, DSP explained how he layered sounds he made with his mouth to compose the intense track. “I created it from my mouth, adding layers to form the complete sound,” DSP revealed. He referred to his voice as one of his most unusual “instruments,” showcasing the extent of his creativity.

Beyond his innovative approach to music, DSP also shared a touching fan interaction that has stayed with him. A little girl once gifted him a hand band inscribed with his initials, “DSP,” a memory he cherishes deeply. He also revealed that another unconventional instrument he once used was a toy called a “Pachanigotam,” which he found in the children’s section of a music store in Goa.

With his India Tour kicking off in Hyderabad on October 19, DSP is preparing to wow audiences with his live performances. His upcoming projects include some of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. His work will be featured in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’, and Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’.

As Rockstar DSP continues to push the boundaries of musical creativity, fans are eager to see what else he has in store, both on his tour and in his upcoming releases.