Rockstar DSP visits CM Eknath Shinde for Ganesh Chaturthi blessings

Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rockstar DSP, has recently made a notable appearance in Mumbai. He was seen at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where he participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Dressed in traditional attire, DSP offered his prayers to Lord Ganesh, marking a significant moment of cultural and personal importance.

The visit comes amid rumors that DSP might be in Mumbai for a new project. Last week, DSP was spotted with singer Shilpa Rao, and their picture together quickly spread across social media. This has sparked excitement among fans, who speculate that the duo might be working on a new track.

On the professional front, DSP has a busy schedule ahead. He is gearing up for his much-anticipated India Tour, set to begin in Hyderabad this October. The tour is expected to showcase his dynamic performances and hit tracks. In addition to his tour, DSP’s fans are excited about his contributions to several upcoming films, including Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” Dhanush’s “Kubera,” Naga Chaitanya’s “Thandel,” Ajith Kumar’s “Good Bad Ugly,” Suriya’s “Kanguva,” and Ram Charan’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Devi Sri Prasad, whose career spans over two decades, has made significant strides in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Since his debut in 1997 with the album “Dance Party,” he has composed music for over 100 films. His breakthrough came with the soundtrack of “Anandam” in 2001, which established him as a prominent figure in Tollywood. DSP’s versatility extends beyond composing, as he has also contributed as a singer and choreographer.

His impressive repertoire includes notable works such as “Badri,” “Kumari 21F,” and the Hindi song “Daddy Mummy” from “Bhaag Johnny.” DSP is known for re-composing and remixing his own tracks across various languages.