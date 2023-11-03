Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse flashes apparent baby bump on hike

Rumors are swirling about a possible addition to the family of ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, after recent photographs captured Suki with what appears to be a baby bump. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter’s potential pregnancy bump was on full display during a hike in Los Angeles, where she was joined by her longtime boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

Photographs obtained by Daily Mail show Suki wrapped up in a black zip-up sweater and sported tiny gray sweat shorts, creating a casual and comfortable look. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black running shoes and a beige baseball cap, with her highlighted locks flowing freely beneath. Suki seemed to have gone makeup-free, emphasizing her natural beauty.

Robert Pattinson opted for a similarly relaxed style, donning a gray pullover hoodie, black striped shorts, and black On sneakers. In an attempt to go incognito, he pulled his hood up over a baseball cap and sported black Oakley sunglasses. The 37-year-old actor appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile and sharing moments of laughter with Suki Waterhouse during their outing. After the hike, the couple made a stop at a popular bookstore in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

As the photographs circulated, speculations about Suki’s possible pregnancy began to surface. However, Suki has not commented on these rumors, and neither have Robert’s representatives. This lack of response has left fans and the media eager to learn more about the couple’s exciting news.

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]