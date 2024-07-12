Zeenat Aman shares story of shooting “ Daku Hasina” during her pregnancy

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently shared her experience of shooting the popular film “ Daku Hasina” while being pregnant. Aman is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actresses of all time. She has captured the hearts of audiences through her phenomenal acting in many iconic hits, including “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, “Don”, and “Qurbani”.

In the past few years, she has been very active on Instagram and keeps her fans occupied with her stunning pictures and captivating stories from her earlier movies. In one such recent post, she shared an interesting story from the sets of her iconic film, “Daku Hasina”.

“Daku Hasina” was released in 1987 and showcased the story of a girl named “Roopa”(played by Zeenat Aman) who joins bandits after losing faith in the judicial system to revenge her parent’s death.

Reminiscing about the film, she revealed how she was in the final trimester of her pregnancy during the end days of her shoot. This was her last film before taking a long break from acting.

She wrote, “This was one of the last films I did before my extended hiatus. I became pregnant early on in the shoot, and by the end of filming was well into my third trimester! My svelte figure had naturally ballooned, so to hide my belly the crew came up with various creative shots. Some of these involved me riding a horse, which brought its own concerns. I had had a scare on horseback during a previous shoot when the poor animal had bolted because of the artificial rain and blaring speakers on set. I wasn’t nervous about my own safety, but the safety of the child in my womb was of utmost importance. Luckily, we were able to shoot these scenes without any incident.”

She also shared another fascinating incident about the film which she had almost forgotten before re-visiting clips from the film. She revealed how Mazhar, the father of her children, made a special appearance in the film in Qawwali number.

Highlighting the feminist aspect of the film, she shared how the film came during the feminist wave of the 1980s. She said that she felt extremely good while performing such a powerful and unconventional female character in the film.

On the work front, she recently finished shooting for her upcoming project, “Bun Tikki”, directed by the renowned fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this film, she will be starring alongside well-known actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.