The Mumbai Police, which has always been known for its witty yet interesting way of educating the masses on civic issues through its Twitter handle, has once again jumped to the forefront. This time their cautionary post is all about masks.

Recently, Mumbai police took to their Twitter handle to share another post with a cautionary message. This time, the department has used a reference from an upcoming Hollywood movie to share an important message. The post is about the correct way of wearing a mask, conveyed in a creative manner.

Sharing a picture of Robert Pattinson from his next flick The Batman, they wrote, “How not to wear a mask!” along with the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN.

The picture shared by Mumbai police shows Pattison wearing a face mask but one where his nose and mouth aren’t covered. And, the department used that to drive home the message that one should wear their masks properly.

Ever since the post was shared on the microblogging site, it has garnered several comments appreciating Mumbai police. Since being shared, the post collected tons of appreciative comments from people. Many, as they usually do, praised the people handling the Twitter profile of the department. A few others couldn’t stop commenting on the post’s creativity.

Some also shared images of GIFs to express how others should wear a mask. Seeing the ongoing pandemic, it’s mandatory to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.