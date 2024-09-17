RM achieves career-high Billboard entry with Megan Thee Stallion collab ‘Neva Play’

BTS rapper RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s peppy collaborative track ‘Neva Play’ debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has taken over fans who can’t stop grooving over the collaborative efforts of two global musical icons. Featuring a blend of Megan’s bold rap style and RM’s verses in a deep voice adding more layers, the track features a catchy hook. On September 16, Billboard announced that Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ ft RM had entered the Hot 100 chart at No. 36. The track entered the chart just within 10 days of its release.

The entry is RM’s second feature in the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist and ‘Neva Play’ gives him his personal best debut to date. Previously, RM (Namjoon) debuted on the list with his 2022 track ‘Wild Flower.’ Moreover, the ‘Mamushi’ hitmaker also expressed her appreciation for the BTS boy saying “This is one of my favourite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

Billboard Hot 100 — week of Sep 21st, 2024 Advertisement 30. #Jimin of #BTS “Who”

36. Megan Thee Stallion & #RM “Neva Play”

88. #LE_SSERAFIM “Crazy” — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) September 17, 2024



Moreover, on September 13, the UK Singles Official Chart announced the debut of ‘Neva Play’ at No. 66. The chart is the UK equivalent to the US Billboard chart. The impressive feature on the chart is also RM’s career-best ranking on the UK chart. His previous solo tracks ‘Come Back to Me’ peaked at No. 80 and ‘LOST’ reached No. 93.

‘Neva Play’ released on September 6. The track resembles a video game setting with an animated version of RM. On the other hand, Megan is seen in her real avatar donning a red ensemble. The video starts with Megan kicking off the track with her bold rap style as she plays pinball. Adding a layer of depth and elevating the track, RM’s segment adds more freshness. His deep voice and calm vocals help bring out Megan’s power-packed and peppy lyrics. Fusing different rap cultures and styles, Megan Thee Stallion and RM have created a fresh and catchy song.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN teases mini-album ‘Spill the Feels’ ahead of World Tour

Meanwhile, RM is currently completing his mandatory military service. In May, he released his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’ The BTS rapper also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her recent release, ‘Neva Play.’ Additionally, his documentary ‘Right People Wrong Time’ will premiere at the Busan Film Festival.

On the other hand, On June 28, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her third studio album ‘Megan.’ The album included tracks like ‘Cobra’, ‘Hiss’, ‘Boa’, and ‘Mamushi’. The track ‘Hiss’ became Megan’s first solo to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts.