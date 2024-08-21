Rishab Shetty under fire for saying bollywood portrays India negatively

Rishab Shetty, who recently won the National Award for his performance in ‘Kantara’, has come under scrutiny from netizens. Internet users have criticized the actor after Rishab claimed that Bollywood has been portraying India negatively around the globe.

Speaking with MetroSaga, the actor-director stated, “For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that’s exactly what I strive to do.” Following the viral spread of his comments, Reddit users highlighted “uncomfortable” scenes from ‘Kantara’ that they feel “normalize sexual harassment.”

Times of India quoted Rishab Shetty’s conversation with MetroSaga in Kannada, where the actor said, “Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films are showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that’s exactly what I strive to do.”

After his comments went viral, fans reacted strongly against the actor. One Reddit user shared a clip of Shetty pinching his co-star Sapthami Gowda’s waist in ‘Kantara’, writing, “Meanwhile Rishab Shetty in his own film,” while another noted, “There’s also a scene where he peeks while she is bathing. It was really uncomfortable to watch; no doubt the movie was great, but sexual harassment is too normalized in Indian cinema.”

Catch the thread here:

Several other users pointed out the “navel fetish” prevalent in films from the South, with one writing, “I really can’t stand some Telugu movies simply because of how overly obsessed they are with navels, unwelcome touches, and whatnot. Yuck. No concept of consent whatsoever there.” Echoing similar sentiments, another user commented, “Back when I was a child, I realized something was wrong with South Indian songs. Later, I realized it was the navel. They sexualize it a lot.”

Continuing the criticism, several netizens labeled ‘Kantara’ as overhyped and suggested that Shetty views himself as a Steven Spielberg figure who got lucky with his film, which opened up avenues for regional cinema by criticizing Bollywood.

Recently, Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 70th National Film Awards for ‘Kantara’. Directed and written by Shetty himself, ‘Kantara’ focuses on the life of a Kambala champion who faces off against a principled Forest Range officer in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and was released on September 30, 2022. A prequel film, titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, is currently in development.