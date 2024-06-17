Rishab Shetty celebrates Father’s Day with cherished family moments

Renowned for his compelling performances and directorial prowess, Rishab Shetty has always captivated audiences, both on and off the screen. His recent success with “Kantara” has cemented his reputation as a versatile talent in the Indian film industry. However, beyond the limelight, Rishab shines brightest in his role as a devoted family man, consistently sharing his life’s precious moments with his loved ones.

This Father’s Day, Rishab’s wife, Pragathi Shetty, gave fans a heartfelt glimpse into his life as a doting father. Taking to social media, she compiled and shared an enchanting collection of Rishab’s special moments with their children. The post resonated deeply with many, showcasing the tender side of a man known for his on-screen intensity.

In her touching tribute, Pragathi wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to the amazing man who makes our family complete. Your strength, love, and dedication inspire us every day. We are so blessed to have you. ❤️ @rishabshettyofficial #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay #FathersDay2024”

This sentiment, paired with the visuals of Rishab’s interactions with his kids, painted a beautiful picture of familial love and dedication. From celebrating festivals to sharing everyday joys, the memories highlighted Rishab’s unwavering commitment to his family.

Rishab’s career has been a remarkable journey. Known professionally as Prashanth Shetty, he has made significant contributions to Kannada cinema. His film “Kantara” was a critical and commercial blockbuster, earning him widespread acclaim. Beyond this, Rishab’s work in “Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai” garnered him the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film at the 66th National Film Awards, underscoring his multifaceted talent.

Currently, Rishab Shetty is deeply immersed in the production of “Kantara: Chapter 1,” a project that promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for an upcoming film, further expanding his horizons in the industry.

This Father’s Day tribute not only celebrates Rishab Shetty’s professional achievements but also honors his personal life as a loving father. Pragathi’s heartfelt post is a reminder of the importance of family and the cherished moments that define our lives. As Rishab continues to make strides in his career, his dedication to his family remains a cornerstone of his life, inspiring many who look up to him.