Actress Urvashi Rautela sizzles in Indian ethnic outfits

Former Miss Diva Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela picked designer Arshi Singhal’s ethnic wedding collection pieces for a magazine photoshoot.

Urvashi looked stunningly gorgeous in a sunshine yellow color-flared Lehenga Choli Set. This beautiful lehenga choli is made up of georgette fabric which is embellished with chikankari work detailing.

This outfit is a perfect pick for any ceremonial functions or wedding events. The second outfit was a beautiful lehenga from the same designer’s collection. The collection is all about whites and blues. Urvashi’s lehenga was designed with the prominent ‘gota Patti with muted hues, making it a minimalist beauty.

Urvashi looked absolutely beautiful in the shimmery summer lehenga with a mix of pastel hues, the sheer dupatta, and the tassels. The designer’s collections have garnered quite few appreciation and several celebrities wear her outfits.

Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant 2015. She later went on to do many Hindi movies. Her most notable works were Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4 to name a few.