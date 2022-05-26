Richa Chadha reacts to people celebrating the failure of Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Dhaakad’ took a poor opening at the box office, it was released alongside Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on Friday.

Despite an impressive trailer, Kangana’s film didn’t manage to attract cinema lovers to the theatres. Reportedly, the shows of the film are being taken down in theatres because there is no audience.

Dhaakad, which has been made with a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, is struggling to even cross the Rs 2 crore mark at the box office. The failure of her film is being celebrated by many on social media.

Actor Richa Chadha has defended the public reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s another failure at the box office after Dhaakad had to be taken off several theatres following zero demand from film lovers.

Activist Tehseen Poonwalla had taken to Twitter to criticize those, who were rejoicing another box office failure of Kangana. He tweeted, “The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk-taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut.”

Reacting to one of Poonawalla’s tweets, Richa wrote, “Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards,special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film!So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? Ppl are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill.”

Poonawalla replied, “Just don’t want celebrations cause your movie flopped.”

As the audience has straightaway rejected the film many single screens and multiplexes have removed Dhaakad and replaced it with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.